CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A home in Champaign was damaged on Tuesday after a small electrical fire broke out.

Champaign Fire Department officials said the fire happened at 310 North Russell Street just after 1:30 p.m. A passerby reported a fire on the exterior of the single-story home and arriving crews found smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Crews deployed a single hose line and were able to extinguish the fire, preventing it from growing into a larger, out of control blaze.

The cause was determined to be accidental, the result of damaged electrical wiring. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were hurt.