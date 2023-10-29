CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department said everyone is okay after an apartment fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 4:47 p.m. on Providence Circle near North McKinley Avenue. When crews arrived at the two-story apartment building, they said they found nothing outside. After going inside to investigate further, they found a fire in a bedroom.

The fire was brought under control due to the building sprinkler system. Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to snuff out the remaining hot spots.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds the public to ensure that home smoke alarms are in working order, as they can quickly notify firefighters of fire emergencies when seconds count. They also urge everyone to have and practice a home escape plan to be better prepared.

The cause of the apartment fire remains under investigation.