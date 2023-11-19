CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To help those in need this holiday season, the Champaign Fire Department gathered people together to help stuff a truck with food.

Firefighters were outside of Dick’s House of Sport to accept the canned goods. They are giving all donations to Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Those who donated were able to get an up-close look at a fire engine.

Organizers said it’s important to remember that this time of year, not everybody has guaranteed meals over the holidays.

“I can see how active everyone is about the community,” House of Sport’s James Bellman said, “and how focused they are about helping each other. And I think I think it’s something beautiful. I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

The food bank said they are looking for specific canned goods like fruits, vegetables and peanut butter which help make more nutritious meals.

If you missed the fire truck, you can learn how to donate by visiting eifoodbank.org.