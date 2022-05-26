CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a house engulfed in flames overnight on Thursday.

This happened between Stonebridge Street and Ironwood Lane.

Fire officials were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. They reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. The fire commander also called for additional firefighters to that area.

So far, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire has caused extensive damage to the home, so the occupants will be displaced.

Fire officials said that of the two occupants, one has still yet to be located.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.