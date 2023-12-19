CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holiday season is ramping up, and firefighters in Central Illinois want to keep you from seeing festive plans go up in flames.

Firefighters said every year around this time, they respond to a house fire due to cooking mishaps. To avoid these, they said people need to keep objects clear of the stove top, keep grills three feet away from structures and never leave food you’re cooking unattended.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Jeremy Mitchell said the kitchen isn’t the only place to prevent fires, either.

“We had a chimney fire one year,” he said. “So just thinking about, in terms of general house safety, how many potential sources of fire are in your house at Christmastime: decorative candles, fireplaces, you’re cooking more than normal.”

Mitchell also said to check the wires around your tree and be sure they aren’t frayed or worn. If you’re leaving town, ask a neighbor to check on your house.