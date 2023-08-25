CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department personnel working at one station had to leave it on Friday not for a call, but after the HVAC system had to be shut off following the discovery of asbestos.

Champaign Fire officials said that on Aug. 17, a contractor servicing the water heater at Station 4 on John Street noticed exposed insulation with visible dust particles on the surface. Unsure of what these dust particles were, the city called another contractor to collect a sample for testing.

Testing found that 2% of the sample contained asbestos.

On Friday, an environmental contractor advised that as a standard precaution, the HVAC system at Station 4 should be shut down until the air quality could be determined. In the extreme heat, it was no longer safe for the fire personnel to remain at the station.

Personnel at Station 4 were relocated to Stations 5 and 6 on a temporary basis. Despite this, Interim Chief Gary Gula said department operations are continuing as normal.

“I want to assure the public that all fire units remain in operation, and the Champaign Fire Department continues to provide the same level of excellent service that our community has come to expect,” Gula said. “As always, METCAD will continue to dispatch the closest available unit to handle any emergency requiring a Fire Department response.”

Air quality samples were taken from Station 4 and will be tested overnight. Based on those results, officials said, the city will take appropriate follow-up actions as necessary. The environmental contractor the city contacted is also providing guidance on remediating the asbestos found at Station 4.