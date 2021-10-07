Champaign Fire responds to house after apparent lightning strike

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters were called to a house Wednesday afternoon after it appeared to have been hit by a bolt of lightning.

It happened near Peppermill Lane and Boulder Ridge Drive. Damage could be seen on the house.

The homeowner said he was on his lunch break when he got a call from his alarm system company about his smoke detectors going off. He said he thought lightning hit the antenna that was above the master bedroom. Neighbors said they actually saw lightning hit the house.

No one was hurt.