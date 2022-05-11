CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign are on the scene of a hazardous materials incident after the intense heat caused several containers containing aluminum powder to overheat

Crews were called to 3200 Farber Drive at 12:41 p.m. When they arrived, they found three 55-gallon drums being stored outside. The drums contained water and an aluminum powder; the heat caused the water’s temperature to rise and the aluminum started to react as a result. The heat from this reaction raised the water’s temperature further to the point that it started to boil.

Firefighters deployed single, unmanned hose line to cool the drums and prevent the aluminum from being released. Crews are still on the scene to keep the drums cool.

The incident did not pose a threat to the environment or the surrounding community and no evacuation was carried out.