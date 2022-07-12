CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire officials said several people are without a house after a fire Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Champaign Fire Spokesperson Randy Smith said crews were called to a duplex near Nathaniel Burch Drive and Bradley Avenue. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. When they got on-scene, smoke and fire were coming from a second-floor bedroom of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished in the two-family house, according to Smith.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There were two adults and three children in the unit during the fire. No one was hurt.