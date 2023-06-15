CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The McDonald’s located on North Neil Street in Champaign had fire trucks staged outside with light smoke rolling out from the inside Thursday morning.

But it was not an active fire. The Champaign Fire Department was using the restaurant for hands-on training.

Firefighters practiced different situations around rescuing a firefighter and used fake smoke to simulate what it would look like in a real fire.

Champaign Fire Battalion Chief Chris Zaremba said using a different building helps them train better.

“This gives our crew the opportunity to work with the equipment that we would in a little more realistic simulation,” Zaremba said. “Smoke, zero visibility and some familiarity with some of the equipment that we use.”

After the training is over, the restaurant will be torn down and a new restaurant also housing McDonald’s will be built in its place.