CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a house in Champaign Monday afternoon after a shed at that house caught fire.

The fire happened at 1221 Holiday Drive. Firefighters reported flames and smoke coming from the shed when they arrived and deployed several hose lines. The fire was extinguished shortly after.

Firefighters were able to determine that the fire was accidental and caused by outdoor gasoline power equipment. No one was hurt.