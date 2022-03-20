CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters were called to an apartment building Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the building’s laundry room.

The one-story, five-unit building is located at 1512 West Healey Street. A neighbor reported a fire just before 9:30 a.m. and firefighters found the fire at the rear of the building. They deployed several hose lines and extinguished the fire.

No firefighters or building occupants were injured, but the occupants will be displaced as a result of the damage.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time.