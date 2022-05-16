CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire were called to a house fire Monday afternoon.

It happened near Swigart Street and West Columbia Avenue. Fire officials said the call came in around 2:15 p.m.. The caller said they saw smoke coming from a 2nd floor bedroom. Officials said when they got on-scene, they did find flames coming that bedroom. It was contained to that room.

One person was home at the time. They got out of the house. Firefighters did rescue a dog.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.