CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department is welcoming 11 new firefighters to its staff.

Earlier this year, the city council voted to approve a surge hire to fill spots that were left open from COVID and staff retirements. Some of the new firefighters already come with fire training, but others will be heading to Peoria for training.

“We always tell those guys when they come on they just hit the jackpot,” said Deputy Chief Tyler Funk. “They’re working basically for the best fire department in the state.”

One of them is Jay Terry. Growing up, he said that he didn’t see people who look like him becoming first responders. That was until his cousin became a firefighter.

“We weren’t told that we could do things like this. He wasn’t told that he could be a fire fighter,” Terry said. “It was just you go to work, get up, pay the bills, take care of your family, do what you got to do.”

His cousin wanted to change the narrative, and that changed the course of Terry’s life.

“You can do whatever you want to do,” Terry said. “It’s not really up to what someone else is telling you to do.”

Now he hopes to inspire others and his two-year-old son.

“I want to set an example for him,” Terry said. “So it’s mostly for my kid and my future kids looking up to whatever dad is doing.”

Looking up to dad is why Andrew Trame, another one of Champaign’s newest firefighters, wanted to become a firefighter.

“My dad was a police officer so he kind of always pushed me to the first responder, public service kind of thing, and because I looked up to him when I was little,” Trame said.

Trame said he remembers seeing his dad’s camaraderie with other first responders and he wanted the same thing.

The relationships are just one of the things Cody Flowers is looking forward to.

“I’ve come to grow with the people in this community, created great relationships, and I want to give back to the people that I love,” Flowers said.

So what does it take to become a firefighter?

Funk said compassion, dedication and drive. Compassion to help people on their worst days, dedication when late night calls come in and drive to continue the work and legacy of firefighting.

Legacy is something all of them hope to leave behind.

“Be yourself, be your own person and create your own story,” Terry said. “You’re the one that’s writing it so do what you want to do.

Funk said the department has also been able to build up its qualified recruits list, which will help fill spots in the future.