CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Fourth of July is around the corner and people are getting ready to celebrate. Many of those celebrations could involve fireworks and sparklers, but the Champaign Fire Department says not so fast.

They’re reminding the community that fireworks are dangerous and urging people to leave it to the pros. They’re also illegal in the City of Champaign.

John Hocking, a battalion chief with the department, said people may turn to use sparklers instead, but those can still cause harm.

They burn at 1,200 degrees and could severely burn your skin.

“If you’re going to use fireworks, make sure you’re not around things that are flammable,” Hocking said. “There’s a lot of dry grass and brush around. Even with the little bit of rain we’ve gotten, things are still dry.”

He also suggests having a bucket of water near you while using sparklers and a fire extinguisher with you at all times.

Hocking said across the nation in 2021, fireworks caused over 12,000 structure fires and sent more than 11,000 people to the hospital. 23% of those people were younger than 15.