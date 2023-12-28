CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — From December to February, you may see more fire engines in the streets. The Champaign Fire Department said they respond to more house calls in the winter compared to any other season.

The winter months mean a lot of people are cranking up the heat.

“We’re using our furnaces to the biggest extent we can,” said Randy Smith, with the Champaign Fire Department. “So a lot of times, it’s just the demand on the heating equipment’s a lot higher.”

Smith said you should be making sure your furnace and fireplace is getting cleaned once a year. And that’s not all you should be keeping an eye out for.

“So we tend to start forgetting about that Christmas tree,” Smith said. “That tree that’s still in the house, it may be alive. People may forget to start watering. We still need to make sure, if that Christmas tree’s in the home, we want to make sure it’s watered regularly.”

He also said that as you take down those decorations, you should go through your lights to check for any broken bulbs or frayed wires.

This time of year, there’s one type of call the Champaign Fire Department gets the most.

“One of the largest causes of fire here in Champaign is cooking. So we always want to make sure the people are cautious,” Smith said. “We want to make sure that we have the kitchen cleaned. Make sure there’s a three-foot space around the stove.”

In case of an emergency, Smith said it’s important to have an escape plan, and that every family members knows what to do.

“Know two ways out of every room. Make sure you can get the windows open. We often think, oh, I’m going to go out the window — but it’s been painted shut for five years.”

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency says one in every seven home fires and one in every five home fire deaths involve heating equipment.