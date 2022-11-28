CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign were called to an apartment building on Monday after a fire started inside one of the units.

The fire happened at 805 South Mattis Avenue, a six-unit building that fire department officials said was vacant at the time. A passerby reported the fire around 1:15 p.m. and firefighters arrived shortly after to find light smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.

Firefighters deployed a single hose line and were able to extinguish the fire, which was primarily contained to the unit where it started. No firefighters or civilians were hurt.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.