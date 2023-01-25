CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and its fire department are giving people a chance to add a life-saving tool to their homes this winter season if they can’t afford it on their own.

The city is giving away and installing smoke detectors in households. As long as the recipients live in single-family, owner-occupied homes, the Champaign Fire Department will provide and install a smoke detector free of charge.

People can call Champaign Fire at 217-403-7200 to learn more and schedule an installation.

City officials said fires in heating equipment are one of the leading causes of home fire deaths, with more than half of these fires happening in December, January and February. They added that smoke alarms can provide early notification in a situation where seconds count.

Officials further advised that people should test their smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work.