CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department will be holding their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony this Sunday and they are inviting the public to attend.

The ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial. The Memorial is located in the northeast corner of West Side Park, located at 400 West University Avenue.

People who are unable to attend the ceremony are asked to stop for a moment of silent reflection to honor those who died 21 years ago. The ceremony and moment of silence are a part of the Champaign Fire Department’s commitment to never forget those who died.