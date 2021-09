CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at 1902 Garden Hills Drive early Tuesday morning.

Officials said when the fire crews arrived at the scene, they found light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. They quickly discovered and put out a small fire in the kitchen using a fire extinguisher. Everyone had gone outside of the house before the fire crews arrived. One person was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries.