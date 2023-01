CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holiday season was a busy time for the Champaign Fire Department.

The fire department shared on Facebook that there were 268 incidents between Dec. 23-27 or around 53 incidents a day. The highest amount of incidents the department responded to was a total of 80 on Christmas Day in 2022.

Normally, the fire department averages about 27 incidents per day.