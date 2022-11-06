CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a small fire in a back family room of the house.

All occupants had exited the house by the time responders arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire department reminds residents to have working smoke detectors in all areas of the house.