CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a small fire inside a home Saturday noon. The fire happened on West Williams Street in Champaign.

When fire crews arrived, they saw moderate smoke coming from the front door of the home. The occupant was outside at the time of the fire and waited for fire crews to arrive.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was accidental and started from a dehumidifier in the basement of the home.