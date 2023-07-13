CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department is getting new equipment for firefighters that will help keep them safe after fighting a fire. It’s all because of a grant the department is getting.

The department will get 15 new sets of fire gear that cost over $1,000 a piece. They will also be able to purchase three new washers and dryers to be spread between the department’s six fire stations.

Randy Smith, CFD Public Information Officer, said the new equipment will help keep firefighters healthier when they are not fighting fires.

“We talked the importance of the gear but having the research that’s been done,” Smith said. “What we don’t know in that smoke is quite simply killing firefighters. So, by having these extractors, by having these gear dryers, it can allow that extra ability to make sure their gear is clean.”

Smith said each firefighter has a second set of gear available while their primary set is washed and dried. He added that having more washers and dryers will allow firefighters to get their primary gear back in service faster.