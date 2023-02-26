CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a small home fire on Sunday.

The fire department said crews were called to the 1200 block of Park Terrace Lane at 5:21 a.m. by a passerby for the report of a smoke detector sounding. Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from the roof of a single-family home.

They extinguished the small fire in the crawl space of the house. No one was in the home at the time of the fire as the structure is being renovated at this time.

Crews said no one was hurt. They also remind everyone to have working smoke detectors in all areas of the house.