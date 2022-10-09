CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost 20 percent of Champaign families speak a language other than English at home.

To make sure everyone recieves the message of fire safety, the Champaign Fire Department is offering more resources for this year’s fire prevention week.

It’s a nationwide campaign that the national fire protection association hosts. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait… Plan Your Escape.”

Deputy Fire Marshall Jeremy Mitchell said Champaign falls in line with national averages for fires. The fire department wants to make sure everyone is educated to hopefully stop a fire from happening.

“Fires move much more quickly than they used to in a house,” Mitchell said. “You don’t have much time to escape as you used to, so we want to make sure people have smoke alarms and that people are testing their alarms because people will install them and forget to maintain them or replace them if they get old and also to have two ways to get out of your house.”

The fire department spent time today at Market Place Mall to encourage fire safety with the Champaign community.