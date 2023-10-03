Update at 9:55 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Assistant Director of Illini Athletics has revealed more details about Tuesday night’s Memorial Stadium fire as firefighters have started wrapping up their response.

Champaign firefighters were quick to extinguish the fire. A representative from the Champaign Fire Department said the fire was small, and that it is “too early to tell” as far as structural damage.

Assistant Director of Illini Athletics Brett Moore said the fire was located in the southwest corner of the stadium underneath the horseshoe, away from spectator areas. He said no injuries were reported. On behalf of the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, he thanked first responders for their quick action.

“The Illinois football team hosts Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.,” Moore said. “DIA will continue to evaluate the facility over the course of the next day but early indications are positive that the stadium will be prepared to host the game, as scheduled and without interruption of seating or services, for the game on Friday.”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois has alerted campus that a Tuesday night fire at Memorial Stadium has been extinguished.

Though the 2-alarm fire has now been put out, the university urges the public to avoid the area around 1402 South First Street as fire crews remain working on scene. The university’s Illini-Alert system first informed campus of the fire around 8:10 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been reported at this time.

A live feed of Memorial Stadium can be viewed here.

This is a developing story. We will share more as it becomes available.