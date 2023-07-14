CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The top chief of the Champaign Fire Department has resigned, the City of Champaign announced.

City officials said on Friday that Chief Gary Ludwig submitted his resignation earlier in the day, citing family medical reasons. Ludwig, Champaign’s chief since 2014, was previously on indefinite leave.

While Ludwig was on leave, department spokesperson Randy Smith said everything was business as usual, with somebody able to step up and fill positions.

“As people are in those acting roles they’ve had training, they’ve had the education to make sure that they know what to do in those roles,” Smith said. “We can’t take a day off, so we’ve always got to make sure that next person is ready.”

Deputy Chief Gary Gula was the person who stepped into the Interim Fire Chief role while Ludwig was on leave. Now that Ludwig has resigned, Gula will remain in that role until a new, permanent Chief can be found.

“I want to thank Deputy Chief Gula for agreeing to fill this important leadership role for our Fire Department,” said Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “Chief Gula is an exceptional leader and a long tenured member of the Champaign Fire Department. He has faithfully served the City of Champaign and our residents his entire career and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Champaign Fire Department during this period of transition.”

Gula started his career with the Champaign Fire Department in 1989 after serving in the United States Army. Since then, he’s climbed his way up ranks, serving as a Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief of Training and most recently as Deputy Chief of Operations. He also joined the Illinois Fire Serve Institute in 1995, passing along what he’s learned to more than 50 fire academies that train new firefighters.

“It is my honor to lead this highly skilled organization and to continue my service to Champaign’s residents,” Gula said. “I appreciate the confidence and support of the City Manager, and I look forward to advancing the City Council’s vision and commitment to serving the public while supporting the hard-working professionals of the Champaign Fire Department.”

David said a search for a permanent Fire Chief will begin as soon as possible.