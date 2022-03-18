CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s the third year for the international fire operations & exhibition conference. Leaders said it’s an exclusive platform, gathering leaders and other professionals from all walks of life. Sharing knowledge and showcasing innovative technology.

Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig traveled to Saudi Arabia to be part of it. He is the past president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. Through Facebook posts, he shows his time in Saudi Arabia and the conference.

Meeting with other fire chiefs, he said in a post, “two brother fire chiefs from different countries with the same challenges.”

He even stopped and saw a local fire station. He said “never walk by a fire station. No matter what country you’re visiting.”

He was part of three sessions. One of those, he talked about leadership through chaos. Others in that session talked about leadership managing the unexpected and promoting safety cultures. All of them talking about what they do at their stations, what they’ve learned, and how others can benefit.