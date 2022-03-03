CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters extinguished a house fire Thursday night at 804 Centennial Drive.

Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached two-car garage when they arrived. They deployed several hose lines to combat the fire and managed to keep the fire primarily contained to the garage.

No one was hurt, but the house’s occupants will be displaced as a result of the damage the home sustained.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigators remain on the scene.