CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign were called to a house Monday afternoon to extinguish a fire that started in the attic.

The fire happened at 1220 Gertrude Avenue just before 2 p.m. A neighbor reported fire coming from the single-story house and arriving firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the eaves of the home. The firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was primarily contained to the attic.

Two adults were home at the time of the fire; they were not hurt, but will be displaced because of the damage. No firefighters were hurt either.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and investigators remain on scene.

The Champaign Fire Department also took the opportunity to remind everyone to maintain a working smoke detector in their homes and to have an escape plan in the event of a fire.