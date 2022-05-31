CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign were called to battle a fire that broke out in a single-family home on Walnut Street Tuesday night.

A neighbor called the fire department just before 8:30 p.m. to report the house at 1210 North Walnut on fire. Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves of the house and fire coming from the side. They deployed several hose lines and were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and investigators remain on scene. A firefighter was treated at the scene for overexertion, but was not taken to the hospital. The occupant of the home was not there when the fire started and will be displaced because of the damage.