CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday evening at a single-family home.

The fire happened at 1205 Broadmoor Drive. A neighbor reported a fire in the two-story structure and firefighters found the fire at the rear of the house. They deployed several hose lines and were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and investigators are still on the scene. No one was hurt, but the house’s occupants will be displaced because of the damage.