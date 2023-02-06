CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility.
The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas:
- Between Robert and Prospect (from west to east) and Kirby and Devonshire (from north to south)
- Between Prospect and Park Haven (from west to east) and Kirby and Devonshire (from north to south)
Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services.
Network construction activities will occur in City right-of-way and in public utility easements on private property in the subdivision, including backyard, side yard and front yard easements.
The city said i3 Broadband is a licensed utility in the state of Illinois and is permitted to construct facilities in the public right-of-way and general utility easements dedicated to the City of Champaign. i3 Broadband works closely with the City of Champaign through the permitting and construction process.