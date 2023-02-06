CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility.

The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas:

Between Robert and Prospect (from west to east) and Kirby and Devonshire (from north to south)

Between Prospect and Park Haven (from west to east) and Kirby and Devonshire (from north to south)

Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services.

Network construction activities will occur in City right-of-way and in public utility easements on private property in the subdivision, including backyard, side yard and front yard easements.

The city said i3 Broadband is a licensed utility in the state of Illinois and is permitted to construct facilities in the public right-of-way and general utility easements dedicated to the City of Champaign. i3 Broadband works closely with the City of Champaign through the permitting and construction process.