CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the opening of Champaign’s 9th annual Farmer’s Market.

The event is in the parking lot at Neil & Washington in downtown Champaign. It includes 16 vendors who offer goods like meat, poultry and fresh crops. While those traditional booths are present, there are some new ones as well. Asher Breads owner Lucan Chartier said he’s excited to be part of the event and treat people to baked goods made with seasonal vegetables from Central Illinois.

“All of my sweetener is unrefined,” Chartier said. I use money and agave. The honey is from a local beekeeper, local unrefined, raw and unprocessed. Same thing for the eggs, local from Hammond, Il. They’re caged-free antibiotic, grass feed. Basically, I’m trying to make it where you get very good flavorful food that’s good for you.”

The event runs every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until October 31st.