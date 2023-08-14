CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family lost their 10-year-old daughter in a distracted driving crash six years ago. Now, they are turning that tragedy into a life lesson for others.

The Connors family spent part of their Monday at Jarling’s Custard Cup in Champaign. It would have been their daughter Caitlin’s 17th birthday, but the family’s time there was not a celebration.

It was a chance to spread awareness.

A portion of every purchase at Jarlings on Monday went to Caitlin’s Challenge Foundation. The foundation focuses on teaching teenagers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Lily Lawrence was with her sister Caitlin when they were rear-ended on I-57 in 2017. The driver who rear-ended them was texting and driving.

Now, Lawrence runs the foundation in hopes that her story can stop it from being repeated. She said she understands how easily distractions can happen, but knowing what can potentially be on the other side makes it easy to keep her phone out of sight, and to tell others to do the same.

“You don’t need to be always thinking about that, like what can happen and the worst part of it,” Lawrence said. “You don’t need to always be so worried, but you should always be mindful of staying safe and your surroundings, because you never know who could be on the road with you. It could be somebody’s sister, somebody’s mother, somebody’s best friend. You wouldn’t want to have your best friend taken from you for something that was completely avoidable.”

The foundation gives out a scholarship every year to a high school student. The student has to write about how distracted driving has impacted them.

The fundraiser will continue until 10 p.m. on Monday. To make sure a purchase counts toward the fundraiser, customers should say it is for Caitlin’s Challenge.