CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Tornado season is upon us and the Champaign Emergency Management Agency said it is gearing up for tornado season.

The Agency is posting to social media often to emphasize importance of preparedness and is encouraging people to get weather radios to make sure they are alerted in case of a tornado.

John Dwyer, EMA Coordinator, said that tornadoes can happen when there is a change in the weather, like there was on Saturday.

“There were rotations in some of the storms that we had late Saturday night, so the weather can change very rapidly here,” Dwyer said. “Here we had 70 degree weather on Saturday and this morning there were snow flurries, so it can change.”

Dwyer said that with recent weather changes, tornadoes are possible, so being prepared is best. He also shared some stats on tornado frequency: