CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When there’s an Illinois football game in town, the Champaign-Urbana area bleeds orange and blue. Ye Olde Donut Shoppe on Neil Street adds to that with U of I themed donuts.

The managers both grew up in the Champaign area and know how special the campus is to the community. Now, they’re adding to the fun themselves.

Every day starts pretty early for Daniel Rogers and Rob Cooper at the shop, located just minutes away from Memorial Stadium. Most days involve setting up and selling their specialty treats, but on game days for the University of Illinois, they add a bit of college spirit to the mix.

“The last home game that we had on that Saturday was pretty crazy,” Rogers said. “A bunch of orange and blue Illini donuts, a bunch of game day-themed spirit and everything.”

The shop started selling them last year in 2022 and experimenting with the frosting on the blue ones to create the perfect shade.

“They have to pinpoint down the color,” Rogers said. “It’s not just a formula that they use. It takes a lot of time and effort for them to figure out a good-looking donut.”

Some have sprinkles, some have a Block I and others are shaped like footballs.

They sell out fast. Rogers said it’s pretty common to see empty shelves partway through the day.

“A lot of people like to see the Illini donuts, they like to support us, support the community and a lot of people really do like coming to a locally owned donut shop,” he added.

Rogers said it’s best to get the donuts before they start selling out around 7 a.m. For more details, visit Ye Olde Donut Shoppe on social media or their website.