CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A domestic battery incident in Champaign left one person hurt on Wednesday when a shot was fired, police officials said.

The shooting happened just before noon in the area of Newcastle and Edward Hoffman Drives. Officials said that officers arrived at the reported location and met a 21-year-old woman from Champaign. She reported that she was the victim of a domestic battery and shot the other person involved.

The other person, a 24-year-old man from Champaign, had left the scene, but officers were later able to locate and interview him. He also claimed to have been the victim of domestic battery during the incident.

Officials said the initial investigation indicated that the two were involved in a dispute that escalated into a physical altercation. The woman then produced a gun that officials said she lawfully owned and fired a shot that hit the man.

Police are still investigating and so far, no arrests have been made.

Officers are canvassing the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may assist in the investigation. Nearby home and business owners with exterior surveillance cameras on their properties are encouraged to notify police of their cameras.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous, even to law enforcement, can submit their information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can call 217-373-8477, visit Crime Stoppers’ website or use the P3 Tips app to ensure their anonymity and be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.