CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you’re old or young, shoveling heavy snow can increase your chances of back or heart problems.

Shoveling snow is a full workout. It takes a lot of bending and lifting. This can cause major issues to your back muscles. Your heart can also be at risk. It tends to be a lot harder when picking up the snow.

Someone with pre-existing conditions or someone who isn’t physically active could experience a heart attack or stroke. OSF Orthopedic Surgeon James Murphy said those who are in shape should help those who aren’t.

“If you are physically fit, especially if you have a snow blower, don’t just do your own spot,” Murphy said. “Go down the street and do the older couple’s spot, just out of kindness.”

More than 100,000 people in the Midwest are hurt while shoveling every year. Wet snow weighs about 13 pounds per square foot. That’s double the amount of normal snow and triple the amount of fluffy or dry snow.