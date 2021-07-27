Champaign Diversity Advancement Program looking to increase opportunities for businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is looking to increase opportunities for minority and female-owned businesses.

The city runs the Champaign Diversity Advancement Program or CDAP.

Champaign contracts with eligible businesses through CDAP.

Officials do outreach and recruitment.

They also provide a mentorship plan.

Council will be getting an update on the program tonight.

“It’s really important when we start talking about community and economic development,” said Rachel Joy, the community relations manager and compliance officer with the City of Champaign. “Having small businesses, having the opportunity to grow and most importantly, for the city to encourage and to require the use of those businesses in order to make sure that the city can continue to be a great place to live and to thrive.”

Businesses can reach out to the city to be part of the program.

To be on CDAP’s list, call 217-403-8830.