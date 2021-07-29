Champaign Deputy Chief David Shaffer named next police chief of Granby, Colo.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department says one of their deputy chiefs is leaving to become police chief of Granby, Colo.

A press release says Granby city officials have hired CPD Deputy Chief David Shaffer as their new police chief. Shaffer’s last day with CPD will be Aug. 8, and his first day on the new job in Granby will be Aug. 23.

Related Content Interim police chief chosen for Champaign

“It’s been an honor to serve the City of Champaign and our community, and I am grateful for all of the opportunities I have been afforded during my career with the Champaign Police Department,” says Shaffer. “I have been fortunate to work with many great, talented police officers and people throughout my career. Although I am excited for this next opportunity in Colorado and to begin my work there, I will always be appreciative to the women and men of the Champaign Police Department for their hard work and selfless commitment to public service.”

Shaffer is CPD’s Deputy Chief of Operational Support and Professional Standards, the release says, and has been with the department since 1998. He started his law enforcement career in 1991, and since then he has served as a patrol officer, investigator, firearms instructor, and SWAT team member.

Shaffer was previously a Sergeant and Lieutenant in the Patrol Division, also a Lieutenant and division supervisor for the Criminal Investigations Division. More recently, he oversaw the Criminal Investigations Division, Professional Standards, Evidence, and Fiscal Administration as Deputy Chief. He graduated from the Northwestern Unversity School of Police Staff and Command.

“Deputy Chief Shaffer has proven himself time and time again as a leader in the law enforcement profession and in the community,” says Chief of Police Anthony Cobb. “I’m not surprised by his appointment to Chief of Police for the town of Granby, and I know they will be pleased with their selection. Dave will bring a level of experience, expertise and care that will help foster community collaboration and support the town and its citizens. Though he will be missed in Champaign, I look forward to following his work as a Police Chief, and I wish him the best in his new leadership role.”

On July 22, CPD announced another deputy chief, Matthew Henson, will fill in as interim police chief for Champaign starting August 6.