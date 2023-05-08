CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group in Champaign is hosting a meeting on Tuesday to bring together a neighborhood impacted by a shooting, and it’s part of the city’s gun violence reduction blueprint.

It’s one of two shootings in Champaign from the last month, and one of at least six acrqoss Central Illinois, including two in Decatur and one each in Urbana and Danville.

While these Champaign meetings aren’t new, this one comes on the cusp of a season when experts say crime typically goes up.

“Crimes that are associated with opportunities, people having too much time on their hands, and just being out and about do tend to go up as the weather gets warmer,” U of I criminal law professor Andrew Leipold.

That trend is no surprise to him.

“People also travel more in the summer, they take a vacation in the summer which sometimes offers an explanation for the rise in burglaries in the summer,” Leipold said.

He said people go to more outdoor celebrations which could lead to over-drinking or situations getting out of control.

“And really, really warm can shorten people’s tempers,” Leipold said.

Jorge Alvir with the Champaign Equity and Engagement Department recognizes crime goes up in the summer.

“If there’s a gun incident we respond,” Alvir said.

But he also wants to make it clear his department helps victims of crime in every season.

“We’ll be doing that whether it’s June or December,” Alvir said.

After the initial response, his office hosts community meetings to make sure the neighborhoods impacted by violence have all the resources they need to recover.

“What we have seen is increased community involvement, and when you get increased community involvement you build more of a community, more safety more communication, more interaction with law enforcement,” Alvir said.

Leipold said not all crime is the same which is why having conversations around it is important.

Tomorrow night’s event is at the Champaign Library from 6-7:30 p.m.