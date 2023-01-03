CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a man suspected of theft and credit card fraud.

The suspect stole a wallet from a purse while distracting a customer at Hobby Lobby on N. Neil St. in Champaign on Dec. 9. The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards to purchase over $10,000 worth of gift cards at Sam’s Club located nearby.

Police say the suspect was captured on video and was described as a middle-aged white male, last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and baseball cap.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.

Photo Courtesy: Champaign County Crime Stoppers