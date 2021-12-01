Champaign crews respond to 2 early morning house fires on same street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two fires broke out Wednesday morning, both on the same street in Champaign.

The first fire broke out around 3 a.m. at 511 South Duncan Road. That fire was brought down 10 minutes later. Then around 3:30 a.m. a second house fire appeared. This time at 903 South Duncan Road.

That fire happened inside of the bedroom of a single-family home. Officials said the cause of the fire was due to improperly disposed smoking materials.

No one was hurt during the fire but people who live inside that home will be displaced due to the damage.