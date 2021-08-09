Champaign cracks down on trash after students move out for the summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Landlords could pay up if they don’t get rid of the garbage piling up around the U of I.

Students who stayed during the summer are moving out.

This is what they’re leaving behind.

An inspector will give landlords a certain amount of time to remove it.

If they don’t, the city will and owners will be charged.

They will also owe $100 in fees.

“As students move in, you know, they bring new items and they throw out all the cardboards and there’s always a lot of excessive bags that go out and things that people are getting rid of and then even as the apartments are doing their cleaning…the dumpsters are full from cleaning their things,” said Danis Pelmore, the property maintenance inspector with the City of Champaign.

If you’re a property manager or owner and would like more cardboard recycling pick-ups, you can contact Nichole Millage at Nichole.Millage@champaignil.gov.