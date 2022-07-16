CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Police say a Champaign accountant was arrested for sexual assault of a minor.

Police say Matthew Morgan sexually assaulted a minor in Champaign. Officers from Champaign Police Department were referred to the case from the Piatt County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Monticello Police Department. It is assigned to a CPD Investigator.

Police said, following an investigation Morgan was arrested on the charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor. They state the crime appears to have occurred in Champaign.

CPD said because this case involves a minor no additional information at this time. Reminder, all persons are innocent until proven guilty.