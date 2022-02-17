CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign couple recently attended a city council meeting to address ongoing violence. After sharing their experience, a city councilwoman responded and it has caused some controversy.

We talked to Albert and Claudia Morr and they said they were taken back by the councilwoman Alicia Beck’s response. Mayor Deb Feinen released a statement Thursday saying she wants city council meetings to be a place where the public can come and voice their thoughts. The Morr’s told us they felt like they weren’t heard and their concerns were brushed off.

“The next day was so depressing, Claudia said. “I just felt like what was that all for?”

“We certainly didn’t come there with the intent to cause any of this and we received it,” Albert said.

The Morr’s said they were contacted by two council members who apologized for Councilwoman Beck’s reaction.