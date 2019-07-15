Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Robert Jackson

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Robert Jackson. He’s wanted on $80,500 bond for robbery, aggravated battery and failure to appear for driving on a suspended license.

Jackson is a 54-year old man, black, 6’1″, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1015 West Eureka Street, Champaign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com