Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Nicholas Webber

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Nicholas Webber. He’s a 30-year old man, white, 5’9″, 180 lbs., with blond hair and hazel eyes. He’s wanted on $400,000 bond for two probation violations: theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was last known to be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com